Karnataka CM Orders Nutrition Programme For Mothers And Children; Expects Change In 1 Year

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in a meeting on February 4, has ordered the formulation of an integrated nutrition programme for the health of mothers and children in the state. CM Bommai instructed officials while reviewing the functioning of the state's health and education department earlier today, February 4. Besides, the CM also directed the officials to ensure that government medicine outlets are present at the local level with all the necessary medicines.

'Bring significant change within a year,' CM Bommai orders

At the meeting, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that taluk and districts need special focus and ordered the officials to gather necessary funds and bring a 'significant' change within a year.

"Greater focus is needed in this regard at taluk and district levels. Get the necessary funds to improve the nutrition levels and bring a significant change within a year," CM Bommai said as per ANI.

As for the availability of medicines, the Karnataka CM said that the distribution of medicines should be decentralised and their quality should be confirmed.

"The distribution of medicines should be decentralised in this regard. The stock and account records should be digitised. The quality of medicines purchased should be confirmed. Medicines should be procured directly from the manufacturers after comparing their prices in the neighbouring states," he added.

Further, he directed the officials to set up new Primary Health Centres in areas of the state that need them the most and emphasised the need to set up dialysis centres at district levels based on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

In the meeting, CM Bommai also pitched the idea to make one-year internships compulsory for medical students in Karnataka's government colleges and instructed the officials to approach the National Medical Council for the implementation. Moreover, CM Bommai ordered the appointment of Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) officers for handling administrative work in hospitals and asked the officials to relieve the District Medical Officers from the administrative work. Besides, he also gave a green light to a government medical college in Chitradurga and instructed the officials to create infrastructure for the same. "Issue the orders for opening a government medical college in Chitradurga. Create the infrastructure to start first and second-year classes and expand the facilities in phases," said the CM.

