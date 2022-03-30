Reacting to the open letter written by certain individuals to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the CM said that he will go through the letter and take appropriate actions. According to the CM, the letter cites 'serious objections' to Halal which he will look into. He further spoke on the state Government which he described as the 'growth wing'.

Karnataka CM on the letter written by intellectuals:

"As far as my govt is concerned. We are not right-wing or left-wing. Only growth wing," said CM Bommai.

Reportedly, 61 individuals have raised questions and alleged loss of harmony, peace and tolerance in Karnataka, a state where these have been its hallmarks for a long. The letter has also highlighted the Hijab controversy and reports of Muslim shopkeepers being barred from trading at the annual temple festival and claimed that the situation is worsening in the state.

Hijab controversy: Verdict by Karnataka HC

On March 15, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. It was hearing the plea of students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practise" of Islam.

In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.

"Young students are able to readily grasp from their immediate environment, differentiating lines of race, region, religion, language, caste, place of birth, etc. The aim of the regulation is to create a ‘safe space’ where such divisive lines should have no place and the ideals of egalitarianism should be readily apparent to all students alike. Adherence to dress code is mandatory for students," it elaborated.

Last week, a few posters were found opposing Muslim traders in Hindu religious fairs and loud protests. The Government at that time had refused to initiate action against the incident while Congress had opposed the action.