Karnataka CM Reiterates Need To Monitor Cybercrimes; Says 'they Should Be Cracked Down'

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday pitched for extra environment friendly policing in the state and brought up concerns revolving around cybercrime, drug mafia and the darknet. Speaking to the media after inaugurating a convention for superior cops in Karnataka said that the aforementioned crimes must be cracked down using 'know-how' and superior gears.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, DG & IGP Praveen Sood, senior officials of the Home Department and senior police officials were also present during the convention. CM Bommai insisted that all DGs and SPs must have access to a dashboard to monitor such instances and pressed for sufficient punishment against such miscreants who were charge-sheeted.

CM encourages police: suggests to increase vigilance related to Cyber Crimes

CM Basavaraj Bommai, while highlighting the necessity for people-friendly policing and plans to enhance the crime management system, said,

"There are new challenges like cybercrime, drug mafia, cracking the darkish net, all these new sorts of crimes should be cracked down by utilizing new know-how, utilizing the superior gear."

The Karnataka CM regarded the Karnataka Police for their efficiency and praised the wide recognition they had throughout the nation. CM Bommai suggested that the law and order situations should be kept under control and all investigations should be carried out in an impartial manner.

The CM, while iterating about his plans to reform the police system in the state, said that a command centre was being set up, and approval was given to six forensic labs. CM Bommai added,

“A new Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) battalion and infrastructure is being developed, jail infrastructure is being improved, fire force equipment are being modernised and coastal police are being provided with equipment like high-speed boats."

Creation of dashboard for DGs and SPs

While suggesting DGs and SPs to regularly monitor cases, Karnataka CM Bommai said that measures should be taken to ensure sufficient punishment for the accused who were charge-sheeted in similar cases. The CM further suggested that the analysis of every case should be prioritised and court observations had to be taken note of to see that things are rectified in the upcoming investigations.

CM Bommai added, "There should be no relationship with any agents or criminals at any level. All measures should be taken to put an end to gambling and there should be no collusion with those involved in illegal sand mining or marketing.

Image Credits - Twitter (Basavaraj Bommai)