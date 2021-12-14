Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the newly-constructed temple corridor on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. The corridor, according to the Chief Minister, will increase religious tourism in the country.

Bommai, who accompanied his wife on the visit, told ANI, "I am really happy and satisfied after visiting the temple. There is complete cleanliness and the way the corridor has been designed and implemented, it shows the ideology of PM Modi."

He further said, "With the opening of Kashi Vishwanath corridor, several Lord Shiva pilgrims from South India would pay obeisance to the temple in Kashi and it would promote religious tourism in the country."

"Everyone feels happy after visiting Kashi Vishwanath," Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb told Republic TV. "It was a blessing that we were able to visit Baba. Aside from that, this is Prime Minister Modi's Lok Sabha seat. This is, in some ways, a holy country for us. This soil has given this country such a magnificent Prime Minister. There's also the Kashi Vishwanath temple, which is a holy site. Both of these things are a source of pride for me," he added.

Karnataka CM Bommai on Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

He noted, "From the country of UP, I want to express my gratitude to the people of UP for providing us with a Prime Minister who is leading the globe like a statesman. Aside from that, I'd like to wish them luck in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections." He said, "I express my hope that you will once again have the transparent government of Yogi Ji in which you placed your trust."

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which cost roughly Rs 339 crores to build. In phase one of the project, a total of 23 structures were completed. Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, and Food Court are among the services provided to pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Hailing the spirit of Varanasi while addressing the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi asserted, "Invaders attacked this city and tried to destroy it. History has witnessed Aurangazeb's atrocities, he tried to change this civilization on the strength of the sword. But this land is imperishable and is different from the rest of the nation."

