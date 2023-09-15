Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Directs Excise Dept To Curb Illegal Liquor, Recover Tax Arrears

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, September 14 directed the officials of the Excise Department to restrain illegal liquor in the state. He also asked to recover tax arrears to achieve the set target in tax collection. The instruction was issued by Siddaramaiah while he was reviewing the progress of the Excise Department in Vidhan Soudha.

“The revenue collection target of the department for the current year is Rs 36,000 crore and the growth rate of tax collection is 5.31 per cent. All the officers should work hard to achieve the set goals,” Siddaramaiah said, reported ANI.

He further stated that the Enforcement agencies should keep a close watch on the illegal movement of liquor in the border areas of the state, especially from Goa. The production and sale of illegal liquor should be stopped as it adversely affects the income and health of the poor.

CM Siddaramaiah further stressed that the necessary steps must be taken to collect the tax arrears. He informed that he will soon hold a separate meeting with the concerned authorities to discuss the reform measures in the Excise Department.

Congress govt completes 100 days in Karnataka

The Congress government in Karnataka completed 100 days earlier this month. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought people's cooperation to lead the "chariot of development" along with the execution of the five election guarantees. Riding on its pre-poll guarantees, the Congress swept to power winning 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly as it dislodged the then-ruling BJP. The saffron party secured only 66 seats while the JD(S) came a distant third with 19.

The Chief Minister said along with the implementation of guarantees and executing development projects, his government is leading the state on the path of equality shown by philosophers like Gautam Buddha, Basaveshwara, Dr B R Ambedkar, Kuvempu, saint-poet Kanakadasa and Sree Narayana Guru. He also explained how the poll guarantees namely 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, 'Gruha Lakshmi', 'Gruha Jyothi' and 'Shakti' are making progress.

