Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Donates Rs 15 Crore To Calamity-hit Himachal Pradesh

Karnataka Government has extended help to the calamity-hit state Himachal Pradesh. The Karnataka Government has donated Rs 15 crore to the State Disaster Relief Fund constituted by the Himachal Pradesh government. The fund has been extended by the Karnataka government to address the damage caused by heavy rains, floods and landslides in the Himalayan state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, thanking his Karnataka counterpart for the ‘noble gesture’, said the financial assistance would prove effective in providing help to the affected in these hard times.

The government of HImachal Pradesh has declared the whole state as a ‘natural calamity affected area’ and has urged voluntary organizations to contribute towards the fund so that maximum help could be extended to the affected people. CM Sukhu has also asked the general public to contribute to the same.

On August 20, the central government also approved Rs 200 crore to provide assistance to the state to undertake relief measures. The union government has released the fund from the National Disaster Response Fund. The central government had also released Rs 189 crore to Himachal Pradesh on August 7.

However, CM Sukhu showed dissatisfaction on the funds and said that the centre’s financial provisions are inadequate to compensate for the loss to the state. The Himachal Pradesh chief minister has requested the centre to provide a specially tailored relief package considering the state’s geographical conditions and the severity of the disaster. Sukhu has called for financial aid similar to that provided for Kedarnath and Bhuj tragedies. BJP National President JP Nadda has also held a meeting with CM Sukhu and assured him of cooperation.

Earlier states like Rajastahn, Haryana and Chhattisgarh had also announced financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh. While the Rajasthan government has approved aid of Rs 15 crore, Chhattisgarh and Haryana have donated Rs 11 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively.

The total monetary loss to Himachal Pradesh has been over Rs 8000 crore since June 24 and a total of 224 lives have been lost so far, reported ANI.