Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lost his cool at an event on Thursday in Bengaluru district's Mahadevapura and was seen snatching the mic from the hands of seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami, who was sitting beside him.

The Chief Minister’s action came in an effort to stop the seer from criticising Bengaluru's civic body on the city’s floods and infrastructure problem.

Without wasting any time responding to the seer’s criticism, Bommai said that the state government has already started working on the problem and cleared his point before the audience.

In the accessed visuals, the seer was heard saying, “Only when it rains in Bengaluru, the BBMP and elected representatives visit the affected areas. But there is no permanent solution. Don’t the officials realise what the problem is? Can’t they fix it for good? The Chief Minister has said that he will give a permanent solution to Bengaluru, but now we will not accept any assurance.”

Soon after the seer’s remarks on Bengaluru's problem, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai snatched the mic from him and said, “Not just an assurance, but we have already prepared a plan. Funds have been allotted and the work has already been started.”

As the video is doing rounds on social media, the seer’s criticism and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai both received applause from the audience.

Karnataka will go to polls this year with both BJP and the Congress actively campaigning in the state. While the BJP already kick-started their campaign with political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, making frequent visits to the state, the Congress is confident to win a majority in the state.

Notably, Karnataka is believed to be an important state by both the BJP and Congress as it is considered as a gateway to the South.