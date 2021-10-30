Karnataka CM Speaks On Puneeth Rajkumar's Funeral, Decision To Be Taken Tonight

After Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's tragic demise on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday informed that the timings of the late star's last rites will be decided by late night as his daughter might take time to reach Bengaluru.

The CM said, "Daughter had taken the flight to Bengaluru, probably she will reach by 5.30-6pm. There is huge gathering of public to pay the last respect to Appu and many wanted to get the last glimpse of him. Post 6pm cremation at that small place in dark will be challenging."

"After discussing with the family members Shivaraj Kumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar we had decided to postpone the funeral to tomorrow. So we are facilitating the fans for public viewing till tomorrow morning. Fans do not panic and they can peacefully come to pay the last respect to Appu. Timing will be decided late night, after the seeing the crowd," he added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government also set to launch an application based on the late actor's request.

CM Bommai said, "On Thursday, he (Puneeth Rajkumar) had asked me to release a website regarding Karnataka tourism. I would have launched his app on November 1 but he's not with us. It is so shocking. State, cinema, and youths will miss him."

Fans Gather At Kanteerava Stadium In Bengaluru To Pay Tribute To Puneeth

Thousands of fans including children, men and women reached Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, where the late actor's mortal remains are kept. The fans reached to pay their last respects to the renowned 'Power star' with banners and placards ahead of the last rites.

Puneeth Rajkumar, the prominent Kannada actor, passed away after suffering a heart attack on Friday. While speaking exclusively to Republic, actor and Puneeth Rajkumar's Paramathma, co-star Arindrita Ray said that the late actor was an extremely humble, down-to-earth, friendly and a sweet person.

Dr Ranganath Nayak, from Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, told ANI that the actor was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 a.m and passed away at 2.30 p.m.