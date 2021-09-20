Karnataka CM Tables Bill To Prevent Demolition Of Temples Amid Outrage From BJP & Congress

In the latest development, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tabled a Bill to circumvent the Supreme Court order (2009) directing the demolition or relocation of religious structures constructed illegally in the state. CM Bommai's move comes days after facing severe backlash from BJP legislators over the demolition of a temple at Mysuru's Nanjangud district, the video of which was shared by MP Pratap Simha. As per reports, the Bill was tabled by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday at the Legislative Assembly.

Earlier last week, CM Bommai directed the officials in the state to refrain from demolishing or relocating any temples in the state in haste and had stated that a detailed guideline would be issued after the Supreme Court order was studied. A Supreme Court order passed in 2009 had directed the officials to demolish religious structures constructed on unauthorised public spaces, and over this, the state's Chief Secretary had written to the DMs to identify such structures. The move sparked outrage from all quarters of the political and religious sphere in Karnataka, with the BJP's own MP from Mysuru publically calling out the government over its move to raze temples while the Congress too has condemned the Bommai-led government's actions. As per reports, over 6000 such illegal religious structures have been identified out of which 93 of them are located in Mysuru.

Karnataka CM halts demolition drive of temples in state

Faced with protests from all corners, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai urged the officials to halt the demolition drive and said that a detailed guideline would be issued for the same after the SC order was studied in detail. "There should be no emergency or hurry to demolish temples anywhere in the state", CM Bommai told reporters on Tuesday. Further, Bommai informed that a show cause notice had been issued to the Mysuru DC and Tehsildar for razing the temple in Nanjangud without consulting others.

Opposition & BJP slam Karnataka govt for demolition drive

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had come down heavily on the government over the matter on Saturday. He had alleged that the demolition was done without consulting the people in the region and the action "hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus." Official sources said quite a number of religious structures have come up illegally on government properties in various districts, including roads, footpaths, parks and playgrounds. Following the demolition of the temple at Nanjangud, there is fear among the owners of these structures that these too would be razed, they said.