'Karnataka CM To Decide State Unlock After COVID-review Meeting': State Home Min Bommai

On Monday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the decision on whether or not to begin the process of unlocking the state will be taken by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa. He added that the Chief Minister will take the decision after holding a review meeting with the state officials on the current pandemic situation in districts. At present, the state is under a COVID-induced lockdown till June 14.

We have received several suggestions for relaxations in lockdown restrictions, the minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs said while addressing media in Haveri.

"We have to take into account where the rate of positivity is low, which district has the lowest rates. There have been many suggestions from the industrial sector that there should be relaxation measures in such districts. All these suggestions will be considered," said Bommai.

After witnessing a surge in virus infections and deaths, the current lockdown restrictions in the state was put in place from April 27. Karnataka's daily test positivity rate fell to 7.7 per cent on Sunday, the lowest in nearly two months.

Karnataka Extends COVID Lockdown Till June 14

On June 3, Karnataka CM announced the extension of the COVID lockdown in the state until June 14 as the state's battle against the second wave of COVID continues. The announcement of the extension of the curbs comes even as Karnataka has seen a decline in the number of COVID cases. Announcing the extension of lockdown, CM Yediyurappa also unveiled a Rs 500 crore financial package. As per sources, Rs 3000 will be provided to power loom workers, ASHA workers, fishermen while assistance will also be provided to Anganwadi workers, cinema workers and others.

Karnataka's COVID-19 situation

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Karnataka on Monday reported 13,770 new COVID-19 cases with 25,659 recoveries and 320 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 2,54,526 with 24,09,417 total recoveries and 31,580 deaths.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: UNSPLASH/ PTI/ Basavaraj Bommai/Facebook)