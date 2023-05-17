India News | Siddaramaiah To Be Next Chief Minister Of Karnataka, Shivakumar His Deputy

Quick links:
Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka, Congress has decided. DK Shivakumar, the man who led the Congress campaign in the Karnataka Assembly elections, will be given the role of Deputy Chief Minister. The new government is expected to take oath on May 20, reports ANI.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Wednesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence in Mumbai.
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP Maharashtra in-charge CT Ravi, BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar and MP Manoj Kotak were also present.
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar arrives at the residence of general secretary KC Venugopal. "There is nothing to tell...we have left it to the high command...High command will take the call. I'm going for rest," Shivakumar said.
Senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah leaves from general secretary KC Venugopal’s residence after meeting him and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala as the Karnataka CM decision remains pending.
Siddaramaiah is meeting Congress party's Karnataka incharge Randeep Surjewala and general secretary KC Venugopal at the latter's residence in Delhi.
Addressing party workers in Mumbai, BJP National President JP Nadda said, "BJP is an ideological party, a cadre-based party. Considering where the Congress party started and where they reached, it had an ideological dilution. The regional parties had no ideological development than what would be their dilution. All regional political parties have become family parties... Uddhav Thackeray's party was also a family party."
Supreme Court to pronounce its judgement on Thursday, May 18 on a batch of petitions challenging Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra governments’ laws allowing bull-taming sport “Jallikattu” and bullock cart races.
On explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Purba Medinipur's Egra, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "Such things should not happen. Everybody has to take action. We will all stand together in this hour of crisis and do whatever is to be done as is typical to the culture of Bengal..."
Congress party's in-charge for Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala and KC Kenugopal have arrived at the residence of the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar held a discussion with leaders of the party at the residence of his brother and party MP DK Suresh today.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, asking him to appear before them on Thursday, 18th May in Mumbai in connection with the Cordelia cruise case.
Large crowd and chaos at Patna Airport as thousands gather at the Airport to catch a glimpse of Baba Bageshwar..
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar is firm on the Karnataka Chief Minister's post and is willing to wait in National Capital, sources told Republic TV.
The Congress high command will hold another round of meetings to pick the Karnataka Chief Minister, sources said. Senior Congress leaders will be present in the meeting, which would be chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge.
Senior leaders of the Karnataka Congress are also likely to be present at the meeting in Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.
As the uncertainty over the Karnataka Chief Minister's post remains, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will stay in the national capital.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar, who is in a fight for Chief Minister's post with Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, met MLAs backing him in Delhi.
The newly elected MLAs who met Shivakumar include Balakrishna (Magadi MLA), Iqbal Hussain (Ramanagar MLA), Veerendra (Chitradurga MLA), Gopalkrishna (Sagara MLA), Dr Ranganath (Kunigal MLA) among others.
People in Khadikul village of Egra in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district protest and raise slogans as a TMC delegation visits the area. An explosion occurred at an illegal firecracker factory here yesterday. Nine people died in the incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on May 27, and issues related to the economy, agriculture and health are expected to be taken up for discussions, according to official sources.
The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and senior leader Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.
At least five persons were killed and three injured when the SUV in which they were travelling collided with a tractor on Wednesday morning in Western Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said.
The accident took place near Miraj on Ratnagiri-Pandharpur road around 11 am, a district police official said.
'The Kerala Story' real-life victims speak out - meet the victims of conversion and radicalization who are sharing their struggle at an event in Mumbai.
ED has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 9.77 Crores under PMLA 2002 in the investigation of misappropriation of funds by the ex-Directors of IDFPL. The attached assets include 6 immovable assets in Pune and movable investments, ED said,
Posters congratulating Siddaramaiah for second team as Karnataka Chief Minister appears in Bengaluru.
