India News | Siddaramaiah To Be Next Chief Minister Of Karnataka, Shivakumar His Deputy

Amid suspense over the next Karnataka Chief Minister and a tussle between Karnataka state Congress president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah, the Congress is likely to reach a consensus on Wednesday.

Karnataka CM tussle: DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah?

Image: PTI

07:01 IST, May 18th 2023
Siddaramaiah next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar Deputy CM

Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka, Congress has decided. DK Shivakumar, the man who led the Congress campaign in the Karnataka Assembly elections, will be given the role of Deputy Chief Minister. The new government is expected to take oath on May 20, reports ANI. 

23:00 IST, May 17th 2023
BJP chief JP Nadda meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his residence

 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Wednesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence in Mumbai.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP Maharashtra in-charge CT Ravi, BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar and MP Manoj Kotak were also present.

22:48 IST, May 17th 2023
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar arrives at KC Venugopal's residence

 

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar arrives at the residence of general secretary KC Venugopal. "There is nothing to tell...we have left it to the high command...High command will take the call. I'm going for rest," Shivakumar said.

22:35 IST, May 17th 2023
Siddaramaiah leaves KC Venugopal’s residence

Senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah leaves from general secretary KC Venugopal’s residence after meeting him and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala as the Karnataka CM decision remains pending.

22:13 IST, May 17th 2023
Sidddaramaiah meets Randeep Surjewala & KC Venugopal

Siddaramaiah is meeting Congress party's Karnataka incharge Randeep Surjewala and general secretary KC Venugopal at the latter's residence in Delhi.

22:01 IST, May 17th 2023
BJP is an ideological party, a cadre-based party: JP Nadda

Addressing party workers in Mumbai, BJP National President JP Nadda said, "BJP is an ideological party, a cadre-based party. Considering where the Congress party started and where they reached, it had an ideological dilution. The regional parties had no ideological development than what would be their dilution. All regional political parties have become family parties... Uddhav Thackeray's party was also a family party."

20:55 IST, May 17th 2023
SC to pronounce verdict on pleas challenging laws permitting Jallikattu

Supreme Court to pronounce its judgement on Thursday, May 18 on a batch of petitions challenging Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra governments’ laws allowing bull-taming sport “Jallikattu” and bullock cart races.

20:42 IST, May 17th 2023
Such things should not happen: WB Guv on Purba Medinipur Explosion

On explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Purba Medinipur's Egra,  West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "Such things should not happen. Everybody has to take action. We will all stand together in this hour of crisis and do whatever is to be done as is typical to the culture of Bengal..."

19:56 IST, May 17th 2023
Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal reach Mallikarjun Kharge's residence

Congress party's in-charge for Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala and KC Kenugopal have arrived at the residence of the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi.

19:31 IST, May 17th 2023
DK Shivakumar holds meeting with party leaders at DK Suresh's residence in Delhi

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar held a discussion with leaders of the party at the residence of his brother and party MP DK Suresh today.

 

18:52 IST, May 17th 2023
Cordelia cruise case: CBI summons former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede on May 17

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, asking him to appear before them on Thursday, 18th May in Mumbai in connection with the Cordelia cruise case.

18:44 IST, May 17th 2023
Thousands flock to Patna Airport to meet Baba Bageshwar

Large crowd and chaos at Patna Airport as thousands gather at the Airport to catch a glimpse of Baba Bageshwar..

18:14 IST, May 17th 2023
DK Shivakumar firm on Karnataka CM post and willing to wait in National Capital: Sources

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar is firm on the Karnataka Chief Minister's post and is willing to wait in National Capital, sources told Republic TV.

18:01 IST, May 17th 2023
Another round of meetings to pick Karnataka CM

The Congress high command will hold another round of meetings to pick the Karnataka Chief Minister, sources said. Senior Congress leaders will be present in the meeting, which would be chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge. 

Senior leaders of the Karnataka Congress are also likely to be present at the meeting in Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

17:47 IST, May 17th 2023
Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar to stay in Delhi

As the uncertainty over the Karnataka Chief Minister's post remains, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will stay in the national capital.

17:11 IST, May 17th 2023
DK Shivakumar meets MLAs backing him in Delhi

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar, who is in a fight for Chief Minister's post with Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, met MLAs backing him in Delhi.

The newly elected MLAs who met Shivakumar include Balakrishna (Magadi MLA), Iqbal Hussain (Ramanagar MLA), Veerendra (Chitradurga MLA), Gopalkrishna (Sagara MLA), Dr Ranganath (Kunigal MLA) among others.

 

17:05 IST, May 17th 2023
Purba Medinipur explosion: Locals protest and raise slogans as TMC delegation visits

People in Khadikul village of Egra in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district protest and raise slogans as a TMC delegation visits the area. An explosion occurred at an illegal firecracker factory here yesterday. Nine people died in the incident.

17:00 IST, May 17th 2023
PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on May 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on May 27, and issues related to the economy, agriculture and health are expected to be taken up for discussions, according to official sources.

The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers.
 

16:24 IST, May 17th 2023
Pictures: DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and senior leader Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

 

15:57 IST, May 17th 2023
Maharashtra: Five killed in SUV-tractor collision in Sangli district

At least five persons were killed and three injured when the SUV in which they were travelling collided with a tractor on Wednesday morning in Western Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said.

The accident took place near Miraj on Ratnagiri-Pandharpur road around 11 am, a district police official said.
 

15:35 IST, May 17th 2023
'The Kerala Story' real-life victims speak out

'The Kerala Story' real-life victims speak out - meet the victims of conversion and radicalization who are sharing their struggle at an event in Mumbai.

15:26 IST, May 17th 2023
ED provisionally attaches assets worth Rs 9.77 Crore in IDFPL money laundering case

ED has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 9.77 Crores under PMLA 2002 in the investigation of misappropriation of funds by the ex-Directors of IDFPL. The attached assets include 6 immovable assets in Pune and movable investments, ED said,

15:11 IST, May 17th 2023
Posters congratulating Siddaramaiah for 2nd term as Karnataka CM appears in Bengaluru

Posters congratulating Siddaramaiah for second team as Karnataka Chief Minister appears in Bengaluru.

 

15:06 IST, May 17th 2023
In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka: Randeep Surjewala, Karnataka in-charge, Congress
15:03 IST, May 17th 2023
Will give a transparent govt to the people of Karnataka very soon: Surjewala
14:17 IST, May 17th 2023
Congress leader DK Shivakumar reaches party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi

 

14:14 IST, May 17th 2023
Supporters of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah celebrate and burst firecrackers ahead of the decision
14:02 IST, May 17th 2023
Karnataka CM hussle: DK Shivakumar to meet Mallikarjun Kharge
13:34 IST, May 17th 2023
SC reserves its order on a plea of the Delhi govt challenging the nomination of 10 aldermen
13:28 IST, May 17th 2023
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar leaves after meeting with Rahul Gandhi, as Karnataka CM decision remains pending
