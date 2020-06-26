'No Question Of Lockdown In Bengaluru', Says CM Yediyurappa As COVID Cases Rise In City

Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state capital, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday has given a clarification that the state government has no plans of imposing another lockdown in Bengaluru since the city's administration has already sealed some areas which witnessed a surge in cases.

Yediyurappa while addressing media said that he will hold a meeting with the concerned MLAs and ministers to discuss the COVID situation in the city.

"Today, I have called a meeting with MLAs from Bengaluru and ministers on increase in COVID cases in the city. Each MLA and minister has to work towards the prevention of this disease in their constituency. There is no question of lockdown as we have already sealed some areas," Yediyurappa told media reporters.

The clarification from the chief minister comes after he dropped a hint that the government may impose another lockdown in Bengaluru if cases continue to rise in the city. The Chief Minister urged Bengalurians to maintain social distance and follow sanitisation measures to avoid another lockdown.

In light of the spike in Coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, some areas have been sealed in Bengaluru. City's busiest KR Market and Kalasipalya Market have been sealed for 15 days by the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as part of measures to check the spread of the deadly virus.

The Karnataka government has ruled out community transmission in the city, despite the alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 infections in the city. Four clusters are sealed in Bengaluru at present and maximum testing is said to be done in the sealed areas. The chief minister on Monday directed officials to implement lockdown measures strictly in the clusters which have reported more infections. The state ranks among the top three apart from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh over the COVID-19 testing capacity. The Karnataka conducts 13,000-15,000 COVID-19 tests every day.

Karnataka has reported 10,560 of which 3,720 are active connections whereas 6,670 have been cured of the virus while the state has reported 170 fatalities due to the virus. Bengaluru remains the hotspot of the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

