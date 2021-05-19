Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Says Decision On COVID Lockdown Extension Will Be Taken On May 23

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa noted that the decision on the extension of lockdown would be taken on May 23 as the state battled the second wave of COVID. A statewide lockdown was put in place beginning from May 10 till May 24 as Karnataka witnessed a huge spike in the number of positive cases reported and deaths due to COVID. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, CM Yediyurappa said that the current lockdown was in place till May 24 and that the decision on the extension of the lockdown will be taken on May 23 after holding discussions with other ministers and stakeholders.

Many political leaders, including Karnataka's revenue Minister R Ashoka and JD(S) chief Kumaraswamy, have backed the extension of lockdown in order to break the chain of transmission and curb the spread of COVID. Minister R Ashoka backed extending the lockdown in the state and pointed out that similar extension of restrictions in places like Delhi & Maharashtra had helped curb the spread of COVID. Former CM Kumaraswamy demanded a lockdown with remedial measures and said that the state govt should meet the needs of the people who were left stranded due to the lockdown.

Karnataka's COVID situation

Karnataka reported its highest-ever single day recoveries with 58,395 discharges, outnumbering fresh COVID-19 cases which stood at 30,309, the Health Department said on Tuesday. However, the state on the day recorded a spike in fatalities at 525, as the total number of infections stood at 22,72,374 and the death toll at 22,838. The number of new COVID related deaths on Monday was 476.

Out of the 30,309 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 8,676 were from Bengaluru Urban alone, which is a decline of over 4,600 cases compared to Monday, when the city had reported 13,338 cases. "Karnataka reports the highest-ever single day recovery with 58,395 recoveries on Tuesday. 30,309 cases were reported in the state today and recoveries have outnumbered the new cases. 8,676 new cases were reported in Bengaluru today while 31,795 people recovered," Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted.

As of May 18 evening, cumulatively 22,72,374 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 22,838 deaths and 16,74,487 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,75,028. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 32.50 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.73 per cent.