Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa To Chair Meeting For Decision On COVID-19 Restrictions

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Sunday, told ANI reporters that the Central Government has instructed state on how to follow containment measures till June 30. The instructions from Government came as capital city of Bengaluru reported less than 5000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The state Home Minister also added that no changes in ongoing restrictions will be witnessed till June 7.

Chief Minister will also chair a crucial meeting for further decisions, added Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

We have got general guidelines from GoI regarding how to follow containment measures till June 30. There will be no changes in ongoing restrictions till June 7. CM will call a meeting of Ministers & experts in few days to take final call: Karnataka Home Min Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/E4Cu7VYFFF — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa recently declared its Bal Seva scheme for the welfare of children who lost their parents due to COVID. The CM stated that Rs 3,500 will be given out to the extended guardians or caretakers of the orphaned children every month as financial assistance. Any child with no guardian at all will be put in State-run Child Care Institutions. The education of the children will also be taken care of and they will be admitted to the Model Residential Schools. The announcement from the Karnataka government came after PM Modi's welfare for children announcement.

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

On Saturday, Karnataka reported 20,628 fresh COVID-19 cases and 492 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 25.67 lakh and toll to 28,298. Outnumbering the fresh cases, total discharges continued the improvement with 42,444 recoveries in last 24 hours. Currently, there are 25,67,449 of total cases including 21,89,064 recoveries. The positivity rate of the state stands at 14.95% with 3,50,066 active cases.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru recorded less than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 4,889 cases from Urban area. The city also witnessed 278 deaths further followed by Mysuru with 28 fatalities, Dharwad with 19, and Bengaluru Rural with 16 deaths. After Bengaluru urban, fresh daily cases were reported from Mysuru with 1,720 infections, Tumakuru with 1,102, Belagavi with 1,027, and Hassan with 1,024 COVID-19 infections.

Sputnik V to roll out from next week in Mysuru

Mysuru citizens are all set to receive COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V which will be currently available only in private hospitals. With this Russian vaccine, the inoculation drive is expected to get ramped up in the city. Those above the age of 18 will be administered with Sputnik V.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)