Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Violates Social Distancing Norms While Inaugurating COVID Kiosk

At a time when 'social distancing' is being reiterated by the Central Government repeatedly to effectively combat Coronavirus, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa failed to abide by it when he inaugurated a 'Health Testing Kiosk' at an event. While inaugurating the mobile booth on Thursday, Yediyurappa was seen surrounded by several people at close proximity in the event that took place in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru is set to have such mobile booths in each ward of the capital city and will be used to collect throat swab samples of people suspected of COVID-19. Similarly, Kerala has also announced the deployment of walk-in sample collection kiosk to test Coronavirus suspects. Based on the kiosk model used in South Korea, the kiosks in Kerala do not require healthcare workers to wear protective gear.

At present, there are 279 positive COVID-19 cases in Karnataka while 80 people have recovered from the infection. 12 COVID deaths have been reported in the stated. The Government has identified 11 districts in the state as Coronavirus hotspots.

DRDO develops 'Covsack'

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in Hyderabad has developed the first-of-its-kind machinery for COVID-19 sample collection which eliminates the use of PPEs with no physical contact between patients and doctors and the risk of doctors getting infected. The device is known as 'Covsack'. Taking a cue from the machinery used for titanium wielding of missiles, the DRDO developed the state-of-art device within three days of time.

It takes only 10 to 15 minutes to test a patient and the machine sanitises automatically using chemical sprays and water pipelines after the patient exits. Within 60 to 70 seconds, the device is ready for the next test, he added. The DRDO is set to conduct a demonstration, following which, it will begin the manufacturing process in full swing. Currently, the Organisation based in Hyderabad holds the manufacturing capacity of 10 devices per day and they are trying to ramp up the capacity to deliver more products to hospitals.

