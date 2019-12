Ahead of the counting of votes for the byelections at 15 assembly segments, leaders in Karnataka visited temples and Maths on Sunday seeking divine intervention. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa went to Dharmasthala and sought the blessings of Lord Manjunatha. Amid chanting of hymns, Yediyurappa performed a special puja in the temple for his partys (BJP) victory in the polls and successful completion of his tenure in the next three-and-a-half years.