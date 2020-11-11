Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Vows To Pursue Reforms, Development; Thanks PM Modi On Bypoll Win

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa vows to pursue reforms and the path of development as he extended his gratitude to PM Modi following BJP's win in the Karnataka by-polls on Tuesday.

BJP breached the strongholds of Congress and JD(S), securing wins in both the Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) constituency by-polls - something that PM Modi referred to as 'special' as he lauded the BJP karyakartas on the victory.

Responding to PM Modi, CM Yediyurappa vowed to pursue the path of development with the guidance of the Centre.

Thank you Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. With your guidance, we will continue to pursue reforms and the path of development in Karnataka. https://t.co/dvj9TIWCu7 — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) November 11, 2020

"This is the victory of the people and by ensuring BJP's victory they have exuded confidence and support towards the state government and its handling of flood situation and corona pandemic," Yediyurappa said, thanking voters for the party's success in both the constituencies.

PM Modi hails Karnataka by-poll win as 'special'

The @BJP4Karnataka’s victories in Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira are extremely special. It reaffirms the people’s unwavering faith in the reform agenda of the Centre and State Government under @BSYBJP Ji. I thank the people for their support and laud the efforts of our Karyakartas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

BJP completes clean sweep in Karnataka bypolls

BJP candidate N Munirathna on Tuesday won the byelection to Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency in Karnataka, officials said. Munirathna, who joined BJP last year, defeated his closest rival Kusuma H of the Congress by a margin of over 57,000 votes, they said. JD(S) ended up a distant third. The bypoll for RR Nagar, held on November 3, was necessitated after the seat fell vacant due to disqualification of the then Congress MLA Munirathna under the anti-defection law.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka created a history of sorts by bagging the Sira assembly segment in Tumakuru district for the first time with party candidate C M Rajesh Gowda emerging the winner in the recent byelection. The bypoll, held on November 3, has been necessitated in Sira following the death of JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana in August. Gowda defeated his closest Congress rival T B Jayachandra, a six-time MLA and former minister, by a margin of over 12,000 votes, officials said.

BJP's Rajesh Gowda is a radiologist and the son of former Congress MP C P Mudalagiriyappa and had recently joined the ruling party. His win is significant as this is the first-ever success for the BJP in Sira, which falls in the old Mysuru region, where the party had been weak traditionally. With its negligible presence in the constituency where Congress and JD(S) had been the traditional rivals, the BJP had not polled more than 24,000 votes in the past. After winning K R Pet and Chikkaballapura assembly seats in December 2019 bypolls, the BJP has been focussing on making further inroads in the old Mysuru region.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son and state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra, who played a key role in winning K R Pet in 2019, along with other leaders had camped in Sira to ensure the party's victory. This win will add another feather to his cap, with him being seen as Yediyurappa's political heir, sources said.

