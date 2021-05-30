Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Working Efficiently, No Leadership Change: BJP Min Prahlad Joshi

Days after speculations of a potential leadership change in Karnataka did rounds, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Saturday refuted such reports and categorically stated that there was no question of replacing Yediyurappa as the CM. The Union Minister's response comes days after Karnataka Tourism Minister Yogeeshwara and MLA Arvind Bellad's visit to Delhi sparked reports of alleged dissent & discontent among certain BJP leaders against CM Yediyurappa and his style of functioning and hence seeking a change in the leadership. However, Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said that CM Yediyurappa was working efficiently and categorically stated that no such discussions had taken place involving the former.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi says no leadership change in Karnataka

"Though he (Yediyurappa) is aged, he is functioning efficiently. And, there has been no discussion about leadership change keeping his age as the factor. There is no vacant position as far as the Chief Minister is concerned, there is no question (of leadership change)," Prahlad Joshi told PTI.

Prahlad Josh denied having any knowledge of the Karnataka BJP leaders' visit to Delhi and said that he had not met anyone. "When I'm in Hubballi or in Delhi, Ministers from the State come and meet me as I'm a Minister at the Centre and have been working in the BJP for long on matters concerning the State and on work that has to happen from the Centre. Other than this, no other discussions have taken place," he said. Ruling out a leadership change, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel too said today that Yediyurappa is a "unanimous leader" and would complete the term.

CM Yediyurappa rubbished claims of change in Karnataka leadership

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa quashed rumours of a leadership change in the state following reports of two BJP leaders visiting Delhi to meet the saffron party's top leadership. CM Yediyurappa on Thursday rubbished such rumours and claimed that those who had visited Delhi had been sent back with appropriate answers. Appealing to all MLAs and Ministers to focus on the fight against COVID, CM Yediyurappa told reporters that nothing would change if a few leaders visited Delhi.

Karnataka Minister, MLA deny Delhi visit had anything to do with Yediyurappa

As per PTI, the BJP's central leadership had refused to meet Yogeeshwara and Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad, who were said to be camping in Delhi seeking an appointment to express the feeling of some legislators against Yediyurappa's style of functioning and request them to rein in the Chief Minister. They were even reportedly conveyed not to come to Delhi on this issue. Repeatedly stating that his visit to Delhi was on personal issues and not leadership change, Yogeeshwara said he had nothing to do with Bellad's visit, and that he was on his own.

"I keep going to Delhi and come back, everything I can't say in front of the media. In the days to come and when the situation arises, I will tell. I don't know from where these discussions (leadership change) started and why. Chief Minister change is not my intention, I don't have that strength also, my concern is whether I can win the 2023 election given the situation today. There is some kind of understanding happening with those, whom we had to face ably. As it may become an impediment in the future, I'm bringing it to the notice of those concerned now itself," Karnataka Tourism Minister Yogeeshwara said.

Earlier on January 30, senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had predicted that a new leader will take over as the Karnataka CM after April 13 when the state celebrates New Year. A vocal critic of BS Yediyurappa, Yatnal had alleged "step-motherly" treatment meted out to some constituencies besides flagging the purported interference of the CM's son BY Vijayendra in the administration. Speaking to the media in Vijayapura, the Bijapur City MLA had claimed that a leader from north Karnataka would replace Yediyurappa after which he can be inducted as a Minister into the state Cabinet. Earlier, Yatnal had stirred controversy by claiming that three MLAs had become Ministers in the recent Cabinet expansion after blackmailing the Karnataka CM using secret CDs.