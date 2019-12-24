Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's convoy Blocked In Kerala, Black Flags Waved Amid CAA Stir

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa's convoy was blocked and black flags were raised in protest against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) in Kerala's Kannur on Tuesday. Congress student wing occluded the convoy of the Karnataka Chief Minister as a protest against the Police action against protesters and arrest of Kerala journalists. He arrived at the state capital last evening to offer prayers at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

A group of activists of Students Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), waved black flags at Muraleedhran when he came to attend a function at the Town Hall in Kozhikode. Though police personnel immediately arrested and removed the protesters using force from inside the hall, they continued to raise slogans against CAA and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The protesters held up the convoy for a few minutes and shouted "go back" as they waved the black flags. Police immediately beefed up security for the Karnataka Chief Minister and the protesters were removed. This is the third incident wherein BJP's Yediyurappa was shown black flags. Police had taken into custody at least 20 activists of the Youth Congress, for allegedly attempting to show black flags to the Karnataka Chief minister in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Karnataka protests

Chief Minister Yediyurappa accused the Congress party of provoking the protests that have broken out across the country. He said that it is because of people like Congress MLA UT Khader that such things are happening. He further stated that if this is continued, Congress would have to face consequences. Khader had recently claimed that the state would "blow up in cinders if the Yediyurappa government tried to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Yediyurappa on Monday said the state government has decided to order a CID and magisterial probe into the violent protest against the CAA in Mangaluru that caused two deaths, even as the opposition Congress rejected the decision by demanding a judicial probe. Blaming the ruling BJP for the violence and accusing police of inciting it, several senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had demanded a high-level probe by a sitting High Court judge into the incident. Rejecting the CID and magisterial probe, opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who was in Mangaluru, alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to give a certificate to the police as though he was the witness.



