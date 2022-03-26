Karnataka CM's Political Secretary Renukacharya Urges State Govt 'to Ban Madrasas'

Political controversy doesn’t seem to end in Karnataka, where Political Secretary to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday made a controversial demand from the state government. Making a contentious statement, Renukacharya in the Davanagere district urged CM Basavaraj Bommai and the education minister to ban Madrasas in the state, claiming that ‘they propagate anti-national ideology.’

“I am asking Congress leaders: Why do you need Madrasa schools? What do they propagate? They are propagating anti-national ideology. They teach instigating subjects to innocent children. Tomorrow, they will go against our country and they will never say Bharat Mata ki Jai,” Renukacharya said.



“They are teaching these kinds of lessons at Madrasas. I am requesting the Chief Minister and education minister to ban Madrasas. Don't we have other schools where Hindu and Christian students study? They should be banned or made to teach the syllabus what we teach in other schools,” he added.

The statement comes days after Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa claimed on the floor of the House that "one day Christians and Muslims will become RSS."

Karnataka Minister passes contentious remarks surrounding 'Christians and Muslims'

“Today or tomorrow, Christians and Muslims will become RSS. One day, they will become RSS, no doubt about that,” BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said in Kannada while addressing the Assembly on March 24. In his statement, he meant to emphasise that, "Christians and Muslims will sooner or later become more like Hindus and will adopt the values of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS)."

Eshwarappa’s remarks in support of BJP’s parent organisation - RSS - is being criticised as a disrespectful stance against different religions. The contentious comments have further fuelled the anger of the Opposition, that had been blaming the saffron party for disrupting social integrity in the state by imposing the ‘Hindutva’ ideology.

Prior to this, he had stirred controversy while demanding the replacement of the Indian National Flag with the saffron flag.

"Hundreds of years ago, the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi had saffron flags on them. Was the Tricolour flag there in our country then? Now it (Tricolour) is fixed as our National Flag. But it should be respected by every person who eats and dwells in this country, there is no question about it," Eshwarappa had said.

Image: Republic World