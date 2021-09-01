Karnataka Coastal Areas On High Alert, Strict Vigil On Anti-national Activities: CM Bommai

A high alert has been issued in the coastal areas of Karnataka following an intelligence input received about terrorist activities in coastal Kerala, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed on Wednesday. CM Bommai added that the state administration was strictly observing any suspicious activity in coastal and adjoining forest areas.

Speaking to the media at the Hubli Airport before his departure for his Assembly constituency Shiggaon, Basavaraj Bommai said, "I can not discuss some issues openly, but I want to tell you that Karnataka police along with NIA is keeping a strict vigil on any anti-national activity in coastal and adjoining forest areas. NIA had also picked up a person who was involved in such activities. We have also issued a high alert in coastal areas".

Further responding to permission to public gatherings concerning the occasion of Ganesh Utsav, he said, "We have a meeting with the experts' panel on 5 September and will make the final decision on that day".

CM on Karnataka's COVID situation

Referring to curfew restrictions imposed in districts sharing borders with Kerala, the Chief Minister said, "State government is not in the mood of banning financial activities. But precautions have to be taken to maintain the COVID norms. So wherever the situation gets improved there relaxations will be given".

On August 30, The Basavraj Bommai led Karnataka government held a Technical Advisory meeting concerning ways to contain the spread of COVID in the state. The government has ordered that travellers entering Karnataka from Kerala undergo a mandatory one-week institutional quarantine.

In a recent update, 32 students of Noorunnisa Institute of Nursing in the Kolar district have tested positive for COVID-19. Karnataka Health Minister has stated that he will visit the college and will initiate action against the college management.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told ANI, "All of them are Kerala returnees. I'll visit the college & take action against the management".

To date, Karnataka has reported a total of 29.5 lakh COVID cases with 37,293 deaths. The state has administered a total of 4,29,06,340 COVID vaccine doses across 7,325 vaccination sites.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: FACEBOOK/PTI)