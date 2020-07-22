Karnataka: Cong MLA Alleges 8 COVID Deaths Due To Lack Of Oxygen At Kalaburagi Hospital

Imagine life without oxygen? Well, that’s exactly what happened at ESIC Hospital in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district. Congress MLA Priyank Kharge from Kalaburagi district has alleged that oxygen supply was stopped in the COVID ICU ward on Monday midnight in the hospital, due to which eight patients died.

Talking to media in Kalaburagi, Kharge said, "As far as my information goes, apparently eight people died at ESIC Hospital due to technical glitch, which cut the supply of oxygen. The government says nothing has happened. But the victim's son came out and said that there was lack of oxygen and they shifted the patient from ESIC Hospital to GIMS Hospital. After shifting, she passed away. We want to know what is happening in the district."

In fact, Priyank Kharge also tweeted about this issue, after which there was a ruckus. In his tweet, he wrote that he received a complaint about the lack of oxygen supply. Eight coronavirus patients being treated in the ICU ward of ESI Hospital have died.

While Govt claims nothing has happened in ESIC. Listen to what the victim’s son has to say.

- Patient was recovering well

- Patient was transferred from ESIC to GIMS without informing relatives

- when asked about the shifting to GIMS, ESIC said they are OUT of OXYGEN

— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) July 22, 2020

Along with this tweet, Kharge also posted a video of the patient's relative, who is heard saying, "She was admitted to ESI Hospital. She received treatment for a week and was getting better. They said they ran out of oxygen and hence, she had to be shifted to GIMS Hospital. They did not let us meet her after that at GIMS. After she was admitted to the other hospital, they did not communicate anything to us. After a while, they said that she was dead."

Allegations false

However, ESI Hospital director Dr. Nagaraj and the Karnataka government have denied these allegations raised by Priyank Kharge.

Talking to Republic Media Network, Nagaraj said, "The allegations made by Priyank Kharge are all false. On Monday, there was a small drop in pressure with respect to the oxygen level. All of them who died the next day lost their life due to COVID-19 and all were over 65 years with comorbidities. It is purely coincidental, and we already have 120 COVID patients. Out of that, 100 are on oxygen therapy. There is no scarcity of oxygen. There was a problem, but it was rectified immediately."

After ESI Hospital management rejected it outrightly, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister and Kalaburagi District In-Charge Minister, Govind Karjol concurred with the ESI Hospital management and criticised the Congress MLA of politicising COVID deaths.

"Priyank Kharge is making all false allegations. Our doctor and health workers are attending to patients regularly. There is no problem. Seven people died in the hospital due to COVID-19. It was not because of a shortage of oxygen. We have enough oxygen. He is making a political statement," Karjol charged.

As of Tuesday, Kalaburagi has reported 2,966 positive cases, 3rd highest in Karnataka after Bengaluru (34,943), and Dakshina Kannada (3,829) cases. 48 deaths have been reported in the district.

