Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Permitted By Delhi HC To Travel Abroad

Karnataka Congress President DK Sivakumar was granted permission to travel abroad by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, March 30. He had sought the Delhi High Court's permission to travel after being granted bail in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2019. The bail was provided to the Karnataka Congress eader on the condition of seeking the court’s permission before travelling abroad.

The permission was granted by a bench of Justice Asha Menon allowed him to travel to Dubai, the UAE, where he is invited as a special guest in an inauguration ceremony of a company. Previously, the Court had directed Shivakumar to submit his itinerary and travel documents, as well as the details of the company that invited him and his address and contact information when travelling abroad. On Wednesday, DK Shivakumar's lawyer, Mayank Jain, filed the itinerary, travel documents, leader's contact number, and other pertinent documents with the court.

Money laundering case against Karnataka Congress President

Shivakumar, who had served as the Minister of Irrigation in the Cabinet of HD Kumaraswamy and is a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was charged with corruption and money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) along with some other Karnataka Bhavan employees in New Delhi. He was later arrested by ED in September 2019. A month later, he was released on bail by the Delhi High Court.

The ED case against DK Shivakumar was based on the charge sheet filed by the Income Tax (I-T) department in 2018. Essentially, the I-T department raided 60 properties of Shivakumar and his associates in August 2017.

It recovered nearly Rs 8.59 crore of cash at four of its premises in Delhi. The I-T department accused him of regularly transporting unaccounted cash through the Hawala network with the help of his four associates namely, Sachin Narayan, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and N Rajendran.

These associates were booked for abetment of false returns and giving false evidence. According to the I-T department, Shivakumar was instrumental in setting up a web of persons in Delhi and Bengaluru to transport and utilise the unaccounted cash. All of them were accused of tax evasion too. The investigation in the matter is still proceeding.

(Image: ANI/ PTI)