Karnataka: Congress Leader Tries To Run Over Police Officials At Toll Booth; Arrested

In a shocking incident caught on tape, a Congress leader along with his friends tried to run over police officials in Karnataka's Uttar Kannada district on Monday. Congress leader and businessman Suresh Naik, who was travelling along with his friends and his son, was seen quarrelling with police officials at a toll plaza near Ankola before he attempted to mow down Additional SP. Naik, who was travelling in his white Scorpio, eventually escaped from the scene in his vehicle while none of the officials endured any injuries.

As per sources, Suresh Naik was travelling along with Bommai Naik, Gopal Naik and his son Suresh Naik. A verbal scuffle had broken between the passengers aboard the Scorpio and the Toll Plaza employees at the IRB toll in Hattikeri village of Ankola on Monday. Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Badrinath, who was passing by the IRB toll, stopped and tried to pacify both parties. However, the Congress leader and his friends got involved in a heated quarrel with the police officials as well.

In the CCTV footage accessed, the police officials and passengers aboard the Scorpio can be seen quarrelling before the car driver attempts to run over the Additional SP. When all the three police officials tried to stop the vehicle, the driver attempted to race past them and consequently, the cops jumped aside to avoid any untoward incident. READ | Goa Cong MP says state unit chief weak, must be replaced

An FIR has been registered against all individuals aboard the white Scorpio. While the Congress leader and his friends have been arrested, Gopal Naik has been absconding and is yet to be arrested. The Congress leader's son has been sent to the remand room as he is a minor while the others have been remanded to judicial custody.