Karnataka Congress Leader's VVIP Arrogance Caught On Tape, Minister Sister Apologises

A recent incident in Karnataka sparked controversy and outrage as a Congress leader's VVIP arrogance and rude behaviour towards the media was caught on camera. Channaraj Hattiholi, a Congress leader and MLC, was seen behaving dismissively with reporters who sought clarification on the state government's schemes in the chamber of his sister, Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, Laxmi Hebbalkar, at Vidhan Soudha.

The incident unfolded on Friday at Vidhan Soudha when media personnel entered Minister Hebbalkar's chamber seeking information about the government's 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme and its beneficiaries. Instead of addressing the queries, Channaraj Hattiholi engaged in a heated argument with the reporters, displaying rude behaviour. The visual captured on the camera, shows him pointing at the media personnel and allegedly warning them not to provoke him.

Moreover, it came to light that Hattiholi has allegedly established a separate chamber for himself within the minister's office, violating protocol that designates the chairs for the Minister's personal assistant and private secretary.

Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar issues apology; BJP slams Congress

Following the uproar over Hattiholi's behaviour, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar issued a statement in which she apologised to the media and acknowledged that as a first-time minister, she was still learning the ropes. She expressed regret for the incident, emphasising that such occurrences should not happen.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the Congress party and accused it of employing a formula for systematic corruption, betraying the trust of the people who voted for them. The BJP claimed that the UPA government dedicated the Prime Minister's Office to Robert Vadra, asserting that the recent incident involving Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar's office being used by her brother, Channaraj Hattiholi, reflected a similar pattern.

"It has been proved again that this is the tradition of Congress. The PMO was dedicated to Robert Vadra when the UPA government was in power. Now minister Laxmi Hebbalkar's office to brother Chennaraj Hattiholi! In fact, it is a formula for systematic corruption by deceiving the people who voted for it," Karnataka BJP tweeted.