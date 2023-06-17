Karnataka Lokayukta Lays A Trap, Catches 4 For Accepting Bribe In Public Works Project

The Lokayukta police has caught four people for allegedly accepting a bribe in Harihara town of Karnataka's Davangere district. The accused have been identified as Nagarathna, a Town Municipal Council member from the Congress, her husband Manjunath Kandike, son Revanth Kandike, and Assistant Engineer of Harihara town municipal corporation M. Abdul Hameed. All the accused were apprehended for allegedly demanding a bribe from Mohammed Mazhar, a class-1 contractor of the city corporation.

The Lokayukta in its press release stated, "The accused in the case demanded 10% commission from contractor Mohammed Mazhar for passing bills pertaining to the public works carried out in Harihara town municipal council. Town council member Nagarathna's husband and her son have demanded a bribe on behalf of her while Assistant Engineer Abdul Majeed asked for a separate 5% bribe from the contractor."

Following this, Contractor Mohammed Mazhar allegedly decided not to pay the bribe and approached the Lokayukta as he lodged a complaint.

Speaking to Republic, the contractor said, "I have been made to run from pillar to post to clear the bills, but the Lokayukta police assisted me and now the perpetrators have been caught red-handed. This should serve as a warning for other corrupt officials to discharge their duty honestly. I had faith in the system and it didn't let me down."

Lokayukta lays trap for corrupt accused

The Lokayukta police had laid out a trap to get hold of the officials under the supervision of Davanagere Lokayukta SP MS Koulapur.

At first, the contractor, Mohammed Mazhar allegedly paid Rs 30,000 in advance to the Assistant engineer Abdul Hameed and he was caught while allegedly accepting another Rs. 20,000. Similarly, Town council member Nagarathna who had already allegedly received Rs. 40,000 was caught by the Lokayukta while receiving Rs. 20,000 at her residence. Meanwhile, Nagarathna's husband and her son Revanth Kandike, working in a private bank, was also caught.