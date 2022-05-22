Karnataka Congress MLA Feeds Dalit Swamiji, Forces Him To Remove Food & Eats It; Watch

A bizarre video of Karnataka Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, Khan fed Dalit Swami Narayana only to make him remove the food from his mouth and consume it himself.

The clip shared by the Congress leader showed him and Swamiji sharing a stage. Zameer then makes Swamiji eat food with his hand. He later made Swamiji remove the food that he had fed and ate from Swamiji's hand.

"Humanity is beyond all races and religions. Caste and religion should never interfere with human relations between us. I, you, everyone is a human race. The true religion is to live as a human being," Zameer Khan said while sharing the video.

On May 22, Khan also laid the foundation of a BBMP Girls' Pre-College in Padarayanapura in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 2 crore. "The college is constructing six new rooms, a guest room, drinking water system, 8 separate toilets for women, men and disabled, a modern sports complex and a badminton court," he tweeted.

The Karnataka Congress leader also distributed two-wheelers to seven disabled persons in Jagjeewan Ram Nagar in Chamarajapet Assembly constituency under the MLAs Local Area Development Scheme (MLAADS). The former Karnataka Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Minority Affairs also distributed food to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) workers.

Image: Twitter/@BKZameerAhmedK