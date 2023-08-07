Karnataka Congress MLA KC Veerendra Stirs Row Again With 'burn Their Houses' Remark

Controversy has once again engulfed Karnataka's Chitradurga district as a group of women from the region approached Congress MLA KC Veerendra on Monday, August 7. Their grievance pertained to the alarming issue of adulterated alcohol being supplied to their husbands. The women contended that this hazardous brew was not only causing their spouses to deviate from working but was also depriving their families of the much-needed daily wages.

The locals demanded stringent actions against those responsible for peddling the dangerous concoction. In a startling response, Congress MLA KC Veerendra allegedly extended his unwavering support by urging the women, "Do not worry about the repercussions; go and burn their houses because I am standing behind you."

This statement by the Congress MLA follows another controversy where he was caught on camera seemingly encouraging students to resort to violence. The students, residing in the SC/ST law hostel, had initiated protests on Tuesday, August 1, underscoring their grievances related to substandard amenities and the provision of unsatisfactory meals. The protests took a worrisome turn when a viral video depicted Veerendra urging the students to confine and physically confront the hostel warden over the issue of subpar food.

"If this happens again, lock up the warden in the room and beat him up if he feeds you rotten vegetables… Take all the worms from the rotten vegetables and feed him the same. Then beat him up, all this will be rectified after that. This is not right," Veerendra stated in the video.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed solidarity with the students' legitimate demands for improved conditions, but also criticised the Congress MLA's endorsement of violence.