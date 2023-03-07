Karnataka Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda Engages In Hooliganism In His Constituency

Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda and his supporters were captured engaging in hooliganism in his constituency of Byatarayanapura. The Congress MLA got indulged in a heated argument after the residents of the Thanisandra area confronted him in the poll-bound Karnataka.

Residents of the area have also alleged hooliganism by the Congress MLA as well as his supporters. Byre Gowda got into an argument after citizens of his constituency questioned him as to why the roads were getting relaid again as they were relaid a few months back as well. He also said that the surveys will have to be conducted regularly to relay the roads as well.

Krishna Byre Gowda also stated that "the voters want to make an agenda and asked if they want to do politics during this point of time."

One of the voters identified as Azhar then confronted and asked him "if it was not voters' right to demand the basic necessities that must be fulfilled... and it was his duty as an MLA to be doing that.'' In response to the same, Gowda got furious and engaged in an argument. The police had to intervene.

Problems faced by residents of Byatarayanapura

The problems being faced by the residents was that all the drains were clogged because the authorities had removed the asphalt and put the raw materials such as gravel, cement, and concrete mix which had fallen into the drain restricting the flow of water which was coming in from the sewage, and resulted in the drainage being blocked.

Also, it had been around 15 to 18 months since the residents complained about another problem where they had stated there was a shortage of water too.

Krishna Byre Gowda served as Karnataka cabinet Minister

Krishna Byre Gowda served as the Minister of Rural Development, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs in the cabinet of H D Kumaraswamy. He was also the Minister of Agriculture in the Cabinet of Siddaramaiah from May 2013-2018.

He has been a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Byatarayanapura Constituency since June 2008. He has served five times as an MLA of Karnataka state, twice from Vemgal in Kolar district from 2003 to 2007, and thrice from the Byatarayanapura Constituency in Bengaluru.