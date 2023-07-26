Karnataka Congress MLA Writes To Govt, Seeks DJ Halli Rioters To Be Freed

The state of Karnataka finds itself embroiled in a political controversy following Home Minister G Parameshwara's request to examine the withdrawal of cases against "innocent" youths and students who were arrested under "false charges" in connection with protests and riots in several locations, including DJ Halli, KG Halli, Shivamogga, and Hubballi. The request was made by Congress MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait, sparking debates and discussions across the political spectrum.

In an exclusive interaction with Republic, Tanveer Sait clarified his position on the matter. He emphasised that his letter to the Home Minister focused on the DJ Halli and KJ Halli, Shivamogga, and Hubballi riots, seeking the release of undertrials against whom there are no charges.

"My letter to the Home Minister is clear. I have spoken about DJ Halli and KG Halli, Shivamogga and Hubballi riots. I have asked that the undertrials against whom there are no charges should be let off. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody... "My attempts to convince the government has failed previously. My letter is not based on any caste or creed. I have not pointed out any individual or organisation," he said.

"The accused and guilty should be punished. I was a victim myself previously (was attacked by PFI)," Sait added.

Issue being discussed at govt level: CM Siddaramaiah

Reacting to the issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the request regarding the riots is currently under discussion at the government level. "There seems to be a request to take back cases of DJ Halli, KJ Halli and Shivamogga riots. This is being discussed at the government level," the CM said.

While addressing media personnel, State Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "All this doesn't really matter, there's a system to withdraw these cases. We can't directly pardon those who are involved in the riots. A cabinet sub-committee will decide on it. It will further go before the main cabinet after which it will be decided. This is only a procedure for the same. The PFI cases have been withdrawn. We cannot withdraw the sou motu."

Karnataka Congress MLA's request letter

The political controversy stems from a note issued by Parameshwara on July 19 to the Principal Secretary-Prisons, Civil Defence, and Auxiliary Services (PCAS) in the Home Department. The note referenced Tanveer Sait's request and urged the necessary action after review to withdraw cases against innocent youths and students who were arrested under false charges during the Bengaluru riots and protests in D J Halli, K G Halli, Shivamogga, Hubballi, and other locations.

The BJP's state unit has criticised the Karnataka government and the Home Minister over the issue. In a tweet, the BJP expressed concerns over the government's intention to give a clean chit to the communal criminals of a specific community and accused the government of aligning with Jihadists and PFI terrorists. The BJP vowed to continue fighting against what they perceive as anti-Hindu policies.

"It seems that Dr Parameshwara is functioning hanging a board that they (the government) will give a clean chit to the communal criminals of 'one' community! Is there anything more shameful than this? This letter proves that this government is playing to the tune of Jihadists and PFI terrorists. BJP will continue to fight against all kinds of anti-Hindu policies of #JihadiSarkara," the saffron party's Karnataka unit tweeted.

Notably, in August 2020, violence broke out in DJ Halli and KG Halli, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives and leaving more than 50 people injured. The unrest was allegedly triggered by a derogatory social media post made by a relative of the then Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. Additionally, during the previous BJP rule, the state witnessed communal incidents that led to violent protests in places like Shivamogga, Hubballi, and a few other locations.