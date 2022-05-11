Karnataka: Congress Slams CM Bommai-led Govt After IPS Officer Resigns Over 'harassment'

IPS officer P Ravindranath, who was the DGP of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) and was recently transferred to the Karnataka State Police Training Division, sent his resignation letter to the Chief Secretary citing his premature transfer which he alleged was done with "the intention of harassment".

Following this, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar alleged that Ravindranath was transferred because he was acting against the police officers who were benefiting by violating the use of their caste certificates.

In his letter to the Chief Secretary of Karanataka, Ravindranath wrote, "I submit herewith resignation from Indian Police Service, which may kindly be accepted. I am pained to observe the apathy shown by Sri Ravikumar, IAS Chief Secretary, GoK when I request him to issue Govt order to set up protection cell as per the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities Rules) 1995. Further, I was prematurely transferred without any public interest just to harass me since I have taken legal action against people involved in fake caste certificate issue."

Congress leader DK Shivakumar, accusing state ministers of wrongfully taking advantage of the caste certificate, stated, "DGP Ravindranath was transferred because he had issued notice to all who wrongfully took advantage of Schedule Caste Certificates. Even the sitting Animal Husbandary Minister Prabhu Chavhan had taken a Certificate."

'We haven't received the resignation letter': Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Commenting on Ravindranath's resignation, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "I enquired with senior officials, including the director-general and inspector general of police (DG & IGP) and they said they have not got any resignation (letter). The Chief Secretary, who is from New Delhi, also hasn't received it. So there is no official resignation. The government will take a call when the authorities receive it."

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka's former CM HD Kumaraswamy urged the state government to ask the IPS officer to withdraw his resignation and give him a free hand to act against the police officers who are wrongfully using their caste certificates to get undue advantage.

Dr P Ravindranath has resigned thrice in the past - in 2014, 2018 and 2020 - however, on all occasions, he later withdrew the resignation.

