Karnataka Cops Strike Back At Sand Mafia, Arrest Kalaburagi Accused After Shootout

Two days after head constable Mayur Chouhan (51) was mowed down by a sand mafia using a tractor in Nelogi police station limits, cops have swiftly acted on the syndicate. The accused Saibanna was shot in the leg as he attempted to escape from police custody after attacking a police sub-inspector with a knife at Mandewal village in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka.

The accused Saibanna Karajagi was absconding and was wanted in the murder of head constable Mayur Chouhan. He was hiding at Alamel village in the neighbouring district of Vijayapura. A team of cops had gone to nab him based on a tip-off.

Addressing media persons regarding the incident, Kalaburagi SP Isha Pant said "The incident took place near Mandewal village where Saibanna attacked PSI Basavaraj and other police personnel who were all from Nelogi police station. Jewargi PSI Sangamesh fired a warning shot in the air but Saibanna continued to run after which he was shot by the PSI in the leg."

PSI Basavaraj has also sustained minor injuries and has been admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The accused Saibanna has been admitted to the Gulbarga Institute of medical sciences for his treatment.

Sand Mafia mows down constable in Karnataka

Earlier on June 15, Saibanna and Siddanna were smuggling sand on the coast of the Bhima River at 10.30 PM in the night and tried to escape when head constable Mayur Chouhan arrived at the spot to nab them. These miscreants then mowed down the head constable who died on the spot. On the very same night, the cops arrested one of the accused Siddanna who was driving the tractor. The incident had taken place near Narayanapura village in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district. The deceased police constable has been was a resident of Chowdapur Tanda in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district of Karnataka.

Speaking to Republic TV, Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh said, "The government will give a compensation of Rs 30 lakhs and a job to the kin of the deceased constable. Strict action will be taken against the sand mafia and the cartel. This is a horrific incident and it should not have happened. Had given instructions to SP to ensure that it doesn't happen in my constituency. 3,000 metric tonnes of sand have been seized. There is zero percent tolerance against sand mining and illegal activities."

Illegal mining has become rampant across the state of Karnataka with cartels plundering the natural resources of the state. The government is also mulling to form a special task force to curb these activities.