Karnataka: Dalit Students Wear Blue Shawls, Chant 'Jai Bhim' To Support Hijab-clad Girls

On the day when the Government PU College, Kundapura allowed the Hijab-clad female students to enter the premises, Dalit students wearing blue shawls, chanting 'Jai Bhim' came in support of Hijab wearing girls at Karnataka's IDSG college in Chikkamagalur. Protests had erupted across several colleges including in Udipi, Chikmagalur, Mangalore, Bhadravathi, Kundapura, Belgaum, Hassan and Honnali where students wearing hijabs have been barred to enter the premises.

A standoff also broke between students wearing Saffron shawls and students wearing blue shawls in Chikmagalur with "Jai Bhim" Vs "Jai Shree Ram" & other sloganeering inside the campus amid the Hijab Controversy.

This comes on the same day when Kundapura Government college allowed Hijab-clad students to enter in separate classrooms, away from other students. Several male and female students have been sporting saffron shawls in protest against the hijab-clad students in the same pre-university.

Hijab Controversy details

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms.

Defending his order, Gowda said, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms".

This decision led to uproar, with some students not being allowed to enter classrooms by college staff and fellow students. With this development, the Karnataka Government issued an order imposing a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order.

As protests erupted across the state, the state government issued an order transferring Director of Pre-University - Snehal R, without a posting. She has been replaced by Bidar Deputy Commissioner Ramachandran R with immediate effect. Protests have spread across Karnataka over Hijab in classrooms - with several students sporting saffron shawls over their uniforms.

While the college authorities stated that they could not enter premises, students cited the college rulebook which allowed students to wear head-scarves if the colour matches that of uniform. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. Several govt schools across Udipi, Chikmagalur, Mangalore, Bhadravathi, Kundapura, Belgaum, Hassan and Honnali have barred entry to hijab-clad female students.