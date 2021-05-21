Karnataka Declares Black Fungus Notifiable Disease, Asks Hospitals To Not Refuse Treatment

Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister and State COVID task force leader, said on Thursday that Mucormycosis, or black fungus, has been declared a notifiable disease and that no hospital can treat it without informing the concerned government authorities.

During his visit to the Suttur Mutt, Ashwathnarayan said, "Government is providing treatment for black fungus in all the six division centres of the state and Mysuru Medical College will be providing the treatment in this region. Apart from this, the treatment is available in private hospitals also."

He also mentioned that the drug needed for the treatment of black fungus is currently imported, but that a few companies have expressed interest in manufacturing it locally. The shortage of the drug will be resolved once manufacturing began here. The number of RAT/RTPCR tests will be increased in all 149 PHCs in the district, including 25 in Mysuru, according to the Deputy Chief Minister. The aim is to reduce the number of positive cases.

He said, "To avoid delay in drug procurement, the process is now being carried out through Karnataka State Drugs Logistics and Warehousing Society. This has ensured timely delivery of the required drugs."

He informed that government laboratories have been upgraded to handle 1 lakh RTPCS tests per day, while private hospitals can handle 75,000 RTPCS tests per day.

Karnataka Minister noted that 30 lakh RAT kits had been purchased and that tenders had been issued for 1 crore RAT and RTPCR kits, which had been granted 4G exemption. He said, "The government has taken steps to procure drugs which are enough to treat 35-40 lakh infected persons. Government labs have been strengthened to conduct 1 lakh tests each day and private hospitals can handle 75,000 RTPCS tests every day. Besides this, 50,000 RAT tests are being done every day."

When asked about the number of oxygenated beds in the state, he said that the number of oxygenated beds has risen by 25,000 in the last year, with 3,000 ventilators added. He briefed, "Karnataka has been allocated highest number of Remdesivir after Maharashtra."

Later that day, he called a meeting with officers to discuss COVID management, in which the District Commissioner, the CEO of the Zilla Panchayat, the Superintendent of Police, and medical officers were present. Meanwhile, the state health department in Karnataka recorded 28,869 new COVID-19 incidents, 52,257 recoveries, and 548 deaths in the last 24 hours.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage