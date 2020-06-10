Karnataka Deputy CM Assures Better Internet Connectivity In Rural Areas Within Few Months

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan has stated that the internet connection provided under the Central government's BharatNet initiative will be improved in the rural areas of the state. Narayan, who is also incharge of IT, BT and Science and Technology, on Tuesday, held a video conference with heads of different agencies and officials on improving the quality of internet in rural areas.

BharatNet to connect rural villages across India

ANI quoted Narayan as saying, "I reviewed the progress of the BharatNet implementation and the steps to be taken to improve the quality of internet connectivity in the next two to three months."

"We also discussed the possibility of giving the implementation of BharatNet to a different agency. We will seek permission from the central government and continue the project. We will ease communication with rural people by ensuring quality and high-speed internet to all Gram Panchayats," he added.

Referring to various government schemes, he said, "Through BharatNet, several government schemes are being implemented in rural areas. Civic service centres are issuing birth and death certificates, Aadhaar cards and social security pensions among others. Of the total 6,000 Gram Panchayats in the state, 4,000 have high-speed internet connectivity, and the remaining will be provided with better internet connectivity through a new agency."

BSNL officials and other agency representatives, who attended, raised problems faced by them, and Narayan assured them that their issues would be solved through proper coordination.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary (RDPR) Uma Mahadevan, Director (IT) Meena Nagaraj, Collegiate Education Director Pradeep, Additional Secretary (e-governance) Rajeev Chawla, Additional Chief Secretary (IT-BT) EV Ramana Reddy, and other officials.

