Karnataka Deputy CM Dedicates Rs 1.32 Crore To 100-bed Pediatric ICU In Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and the head of State Covid Task Force CN Ashwathanarayan inaugurated a 100-bed pediatric ICU at Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Care(IGHCC) in Bengaluru on Wednesday, July 7. Ashwathanarayan said that the PICU facility cost around Rs. 1.32 crore and will facilitate the infants and children infected with COVID-19.

"The unit is equipped with critical medical equipment which includes PICU cots, oxygenated beds, ventilators, high flow nasal cannula machines and multi-para monitors", said Deputy CM of Karnataka. He added, "This makes quality healthcare accessible and affordable for COVID-19 infected infants and children belonging to underserved communities."

CSR contributions by Cognizant Foundation

The chairman of Cognizant Foundation, Rajesh Nambiar also funded over Rs. 12 crore to provide critical healthcare, vaccination facilities and access to digital learning to differently-abled people during the pandemic. And in return, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister appreciated his move to help differently-abled people.

"This pediatric ward will ensure the most vulnerable receive timely care and attention and informed that the company mobilised over Rs. 12 crore to provide critical healthcare, vaccinations for differentl-abled and acess to digital learning during the pandemic", Rajesh Nambiar said.

IGICH Director Dr Sanjay KS also thanked Cognizant Foundation for strengthening the fight against COVID and saving the lives of numerous people.

"During the anticipated third wave, IGICH is expected to lead the response to save lives of children. I thank Cognizant Foundation and its partner, People to People Health Foundation, for responding to this call for helpand strengthening the pediatric COVID care unit", IGICH director said.

Current COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Karnataka recorded around 2,848 COVID-positive cases and 67 deaths in the past 24 hours. The state also recorded 5,631 discharges which took the total number of recoveries to 27,79,038. Out of the total cases, the urban city Bengaluru recorded 520 positive cases and seven deaths, as per the COVID-19 health bulletin. The other districts like Hassan recorded 383 positive cases, Mysuru 371, Dakshina Kannada 265, followed by others.

(IMAGE: PTI/ANI)