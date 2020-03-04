The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

‘Strange Paradox’: Karnataka DGP Draws Attention To Road Accidents Amid Coronavirus Scare

General News

As people in the country are stocking up masks to battle with coronavirus, Karnataka DGP recently took to Twitter to draw people’s attention to road accidents.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karnataka DGP draws attention to road accidents, compares it to coronavirus

As people in the country are stocking up masks and sanitizers to battle with coronavirus, Karnataka DGP recently took to Twitter to draw people’s attention to other important topic - road accidents. In a tweet, Praveen Sood, the Director-General of Karnataka police highlighted the “strange paradox” that 3,000 deaths by coronavirus has compelled the people to wear surgical masks while even after 1.35 Million deaths in road accidents annually, people do not wear helmets. 

Read: Will IPL 2020 Be Cancelled Due To Coronavirus? Coronavirus Effect On IPL 2020 Schedule

Read: Iran Rejects US Aid To Tackle Coronavirus, Lashes Out On 'vicious' Sanctions

'Serious thought'

Netizens instantly poured their opinions on the post which has garnered over 13 thousand likes. While many users found it wrong to compare the two, many others pointed out that bad condition of the roads is the reason behind increased accidents. Meanwhile, many others lauded him for sharing the message. 

Read: Coronavirus: President Kovind Cancels Traditional Holi Gathering At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Read: Rupee Closes Flat At 73.19 As Coronavirus Scare Keeps Rate Cut Optimism In Check

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrayaan
CHANDRAYAAN-3 IN 1ST HALF OF 2021
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
MNS
MNS THREATENS 'TAARAK MEHTA' TEAM
Hrithik Roshan teases fans with new video; they have only one question
HRITHIK'S NEW VIDEO: FANS REACT
Enjoying
TATA TALKS ABOUT POST-RETIREMENT
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE