‘Strange Paradox’: Karnataka DGP Draws Attention To Road Accidents Amid Coronavirus Scare

As people in the country are stocking up masks and sanitizers to battle with coronavirus, Karnataka DGP recently took to Twitter to draw people’s attention to other important topic - road accidents. In a tweet, Praveen Sood, the Director-General of Karnataka police highlighted the “strange paradox” that 3,000 deaths by coronavirus has compelled the people to wear surgical masks while even after 1.35 Million deaths in road accidents annually, people do not wear helmets.

'Serious thought'

Netizens instantly poured their opinions on the post which has garnered over 13 thousand likes. While many users found it wrong to compare the two, many others pointed out that bad condition of the roads is the reason behind increased accidents. Meanwhile, many others lauded him for sharing the message.

Bang on Sir...

This must be put on Hoardings at every road junction. — Shashidhar V (@ShashidharV_18) March 3, 2020

It's how you protray the gravity of reasons.



If reasons of death are shown using multimedia awareness can be increased. — Veteran_SKS (@SKS5706) March 3, 2020

That is why scientists measure mortality rate. A road accident victim may survive, despite the dangers. Coronavirus can wipe out humanity as of now. Not a paradox. — Office of BabuMoshai (@baabuMoshai) March 3, 2020

Very right and serious thought sir. 🙏🙏 — Jaikumar Sharma (@jaikumar_sharma) March 3, 2020

Nearly 1.35 Million people die in road accidents but still no one wants to repair the roads. — Rabikiran Pati (@PatiRabikiran) March 3, 2020

Sir, because people fear when something(death) comes towards them and do not care when they move towards it(death).

2 different cases:

1.Corona virus: Death is chasing people so there is fear. (Involuntary)

2.Without helmet: People are chasing death thus no fear. (Voluntary) — Shailendra I शैलेन्द्र I شیلندر (@nf_shailendra) March 3, 2020

No paradox !!! It can be explained.



While driving, people feel that everything is under their control and they are capable of driving without meeting with an accident. But, a virus attack makes them loose a sense of control over the situation. — Chaitanya N S (@Chaitanya_ns) March 3, 2020

