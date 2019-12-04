Karnataka: Dinesh Gundu Rao Hints At Post-poll Alliance With JDS

Ahead of the Karnataka by-polls in 15 assembly constituencies, senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday hit out at BJP anticipating that they might again try defecting MLAs as they did previously which led to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka. Responding to reports that Congress will join hands with JD(S) after by-polls, Rao said that his party is contesting on all the 15 seats alone, adding, "After the results, we will see what we have to do. For now, we have to bring all the seats to our fold."