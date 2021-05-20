Karnataka Doctor Charged Under 'Pandemic Act' For Refusing To Wear Mask Inside Mall

In a shocking incident, a doctor in Karnataka's Mangaluru was seen creating a disturbance at a grocery store by not wearing a mask. A police complaint has also been filed against Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya for refusing to wear a mask when mall authorities asked him to, he also called the protocol a 'foolish rule'. While arguing with the manager he was reportedly heard saying "I don't want to be fooled by this foolish Government".

Karnataka police, on Thursday, told ANI that a case has been registered after the shopkeeper filed a case against the doctor at Mangaluru East police station.

"Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya argues with the shopkeeper and refused to wear a mask. He even questioned guidelines. A case has been registered," said Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

A complaint has been registered under Pandemic Act which makes wearing a mask in a public place mandatory by law. The manager filed a written complaint stating the doctor's actions put him along with his employees and other customers' lives at risk. Additionally, the manager wrote that the doctor claimed he has treated his COVID-19 patients without a mask.

As per the visuals that surfaced on social media, the doctor was at the billing counter wearing a blue shirt and jeans when an argument broke out. He was also requested by another customer to wear a mask, which he ignored. The security camera from the shopping centre showed how the argument heated as soon as Dr Kakkilaya refused to wear a mask stating he has been visiting the place for a long time. The manager further argued that wearing a mask is necessary for the safety of himself, the staff members, and other customers. The doctor kept on defending his actions by saying he has recovered from COVID but the manager maintained that the rule applies to everyone.

COVID-19 protocols

The shocking incident comes to light at a time when the Government has been urging people to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols including wearing a mask and social distancing. In fact, in April an advisory was also issued by the Centre requesting people to start wearing masks at homes as well. Several healthcare experts have said that if India strictly follows the protocols it will get easier to get out of the current crisis.

Karnataka COVID-19 crisis

Karnataka especially has been reporting a deadly situation of COVID-19 cases. The state, on Wednesday, overtook the national capital of Delhi in registering the maximum COVID-19 toll. The state reported 30,309 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. With a high fatality rate, the state on the positive side, also reported the highest-ever single-day recoveries with 58,395 discharges, according to the health ministry.

