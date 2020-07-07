Karnataka: Doctors On A Day-long Hunger Strike; Threaten To Mass Resign

Doctors on contract, who are working for 7 years, are on a day-long hunger strike today threatening to tender resignations en masse. On July 1, they submitted their resignations, but they were not accepted by the Karnataka govt. So now, they have decided to resign individually. They claimed that their demands have not been addressed.

The government has a legal procedure to follow to regularise the doctors’ salary once they complete 3 years. They were promised the same when they were hired on a contract basis. However, the govt hasn’t regularised their pay for the last 3 years. Doctors have constantly been requesting concerned higher authorities for the last 3 years and their requests have yeilded no benefits.

“We have been working with the Karnataka government on contract basis for 5-7 years. We have requested the govt to regularise our job but our requests have been continuously neglected and denied. Especially during this COVID-19 pandemic, we are working day and night risking our lives and as well as our family members’ lives with no insurance, no job security and no other facilities. We are left with no other choice or option than to resign en masse on July 8. We request our govt to consider our plea and respond to our request and give us an opportunity to continue our service," said contract Dr Medini from Hassan.

Karnataka Govt had increased Salaries

The Karnataka govt, which had succumbed to the pressure of doctors, had increased their salaries from 45,000 to 60,000, but without regularising their work. This had not gone down well with contract doctors.

The state government assured that they would address their demands. Talking to Republic, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwath Narayan said, "I request the brothers of the medical profession, and doctors to consider the fact that the most important duty is to uphold responsibilities. Their services are very essential to society. This is not the time to take any hasty decision. Anyhow, the government is considering their request and I will urge our honourable Chief Minister and Health Minister to address their concerns and ensure their demands are accepted.”

"They are the most important soldiers during this kind of emergency and this kind of situation. Their concerns should be taken care of by the government. Their services should be regularised at this time of COVID,” DCM Ashwath Narayan added.

These doctors have been working relentlessly in COVID wards, battling the surge in COVID cases in Karnataka. These doctors’ resignations will jeopardise the health system even more. There are 507 contract MBBS doctors working as medical officers in the department of health and family welfare in Karnataka. Their resignations will impact 80 lakh-1 crore people in rural areas at this time of the pandemic.

Demands by the doctor

These are the demands put forth by the contract doctors to the govt:

1. We made a request to our beloved honourable Chief Minister, beloved honourable Health Minister, Dynamic Additional Chief Secretary, Enthusiastic and friendly Commissioner of Health and family welfare services to regularise our job.

2. We did not put forth this request for the greed of money. We doctors are capable of earning what is offered by the government.

3. We put forth this request because we are working as frontline warriors on COVID-19 duty. Being youngsters, we are actively participating and rendering our services in ICUs, COVID-19 isolation centres, swab collection and testing centres.

4. Many health personnel and doctors have succumbed to COVID-19. Being frontline warriors, our families are scared and worried about what might happen to us.

5. There are so many young doctors who have tiny little kids and elderly parents at home. There are also pregnant lady medical officers who are on COVID-19 duty.

6. We are called as frontline warriors, but if we die, there will be no one left to take care of this society as well as our families. Being contract employees in the government, our families will avail no benefits from the government.

7. With a heavy heart, we would like to say to the concerned authorities that we are not selfish, money-minded personnel, we are here to serve and provide for the country. And what we are asking for is rightful and just.

8. Even if we die, we are proud to sacrifice our lives as COVID-19 warriors. All we are asking for is security for our families.

9. As we previously stated, we will not be withdrawing from our decision, 507 doctors who are working on contract basis in the Health and Family welfare department since several years will stop attending our duties from 08/07/2020.

10. So we kindly request the concerned authorities to relieve all 507 contract doctors from their duty.

