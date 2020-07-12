Karnataka Dy CM Says One-week Lockdown Needed To Control Covid Transmission Amid Spike

Karnataka over the past week has been witnessing a massive spike in the number of Coronavirus cases. Health experts believe that the state is in the community transmission stage after it reported the biggest single-day spike of 2,798 cases Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 36,216 in the state.

In an exclusive interview to RepublicTV Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwath Narayan spoke about the decision to impose the 1-week lockdown in Karnataka along with the sudden spike in the cases in the state.

"Our experts, doctors advised us to go into an immediate lockdown to control the spread and transmission of the disease. A week of lockdown is essential, we took the advice, spoke to our CM, and decided to do so immediately. A sufficient notice has been given to the people, all services will be open, hence there will be no inconvenience to the people," said the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister.

'Precautions on the part of people needed'

Attributing to the sudden spike in the cases, to migration, C. N. Ashwath Narayan said, "It is mainly due to migration. Some of the people did not take adequate precautions to protect themselves. Precautions on the part of the people is the main reason. Contact is from people to people, more people moving around, migration, are the causes that we know. We are trying to bring in more enforcement and increase the number of tests for large-scale detection and isolation."

"Most importantly we are trying to contain the transmission in the city. Whatever phase-manner of relaxations are being announced are done through a scientific manner. But when it comes to taking care of things individually, we need to have better measures in terms of individual responsibly," he added.

