Karnataka DyCM Slams Witch-hunt Against Republic; Warns 'vendetta Won't Work Against Laws'

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan on Saturday castigated the Mumbai Police for its witch-hunt against the Republic Media Network. Backing Republic, the deputy CM said that the channel is the voice of the people and vendetta won't work against the law-of-the-land.

"Republic TV currently has been the voice of people. Republic TV crossed the line of appeasement which didn't go well with the politicians and in the law of land, vendetta will not work", Narayan said reacting to the Mumbai Police's witch-hunt against the channel.

Meanwhile, Bihar Cabinet Minister Ashok Chaudary also condemned the Mumbai police's act on the Republic Media Network and said that the FIR against Republic's entire editorial staff reminds him of the Emergency period. "We condemn it. This reminds us of Emergency", Chaudary said. MP Cabinet minister Vishwas Sarang also reacted to the witch-hunt by the Mumbai police and said "Param Bir Singh crossed all limits and it is very disappointing. They (Mumbai police) want to make Maharashtra a Talibanic state", Sarang said.

The witch-hunt against Republic TV

Addressing a press briefing on October 8, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Republic TV and two other channels of rigging TRPs by paying viewers to keep their channels on for longer periods. However, the 7-page Hansa Research report and the original FIR dated October 6 made no mention of Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World, or any affiliate of the Republic Media Network. With it becoming clear that there is no role of Republic in the TRP matter, the Mumbai Police's probe has at once turned into an unbridled goose-chase.

On Friday, the police asked Republic Media Network CFO Sundaram to submit details of every transaction and detail of every journalist associated with the Network. The details sought by the team effectively include costs of coffee vending machine, air-conditioning equipment, furniture, gardening, makeup, suits and even hairbrush, toilet paper, tissue papers, A4 paper and other stationery. Moreover, an FIR against the entire editorial team of the network has been filed under various sections of the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act 1922 and the Indian Penal Code.

Republic employees questioned for over 100 hours

Republic employees have been questioned for over a combined 100 hours in this brazen attack on freedom of the press. Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has been questioned for 20 hours, whereas Niranjan Narayanaswamy for 17 hours, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor for 7 hours, Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandanani for 7 hours, Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh for 25 hours, CFO Sundaram for 32 hours and COO Harsh Bhandari for 8 hours.

Arnab Goswami stands in solidarity with his team

On Saturday, Shawan Sen was called in for questioning at 11 am. He arrived at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station along with Arnab Goswami. Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, who has already been questioned twice, has been called for questioning at 3 pm. It is important to note here that the relevant Section 3(1) has not been applied in 30 years, and its use against journalists makes it even more abhorrent.

