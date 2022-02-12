Last Updated:

Karnataka Edu Dept Officials Meet Panchayat Members And Cops Over 'Namaz In Class'

The video was recorded when students of Kadaba government school in Dakshin Kannada district were offering Namaz inside the classroom.

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: Republic


After the video of students of Kadaba government school in Dakshin Kannada district offering Namaz in the classroom went viral, Education department officials held a meeting with the panchayat members and police officers in the area. During the meeting, it was found that students had offered prayers with the permission of the school administration.

Block Education Officer said that parents of the students were informed about the incident and told that children can't offer Namaz inside the school to which they agreed. 

The video was recorded when students of Kadaba government school in Dakshin Kannada district were offering Namaz inside the classroom. A total of five students reported from class six and class seven were seen offering prayers.

READ | Hijab row: PIL in SC seeks common dress code in academic institutions to promote equality

Hijab Row in Karnataka

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has extended holidays for all universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education until Wednesday, February 16 amid the Hijab row. The holiday for pre-university has been extended till February 15.

READ | Hijab Row: SP's Rubina Khanum justifies 'chopping hands' remark; 'what I said was correct'

As the Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana refused urgent hearing on the matter, Karnataka's Udupi College principal said that Hijab was not allowed in the classroom for the last 37 years but it was allowed on the campus. He alleged that few students raised this issue which is fuelled by the Campus Front of India (CFI), the student win of Popular Front of India, to disrupt the environment.

READ | Amid Hijab row, Karnataka Edu Min says 'No ban on mobile phones at academic institutions'

On the other hand, saffron shawl-clad students also staged a demand for equality, stating that they are not allowed to wear religious garments and the rule should be the same for Muslim students.

Karnataka High Court on Thursday after hearing pleas challenging the ban on hijab in colleges, passed an interim order, asking students not to wear 'religious things' till the disposal of the matter.

Image: Republic

READ | Pro-hijab protests escalate in Madhya Pradesh; posters put up in support of hijab
READ | Hijab row: Karnataka government extends holidays for pre-university colleges till Feb 15
Tags: Karnataka, namaz, Hijab row
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND