Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh Tests COVID Positive

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI): Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

He said he has quarantined himself and is taking all necessary precautions.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," Nagesh tweeted.

Karnataka has been reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last couple of days.

