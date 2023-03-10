Karnataka Elections: BJP Releases List Of Election Campaign Committee; Somanna Snubbed

BJP has released the list of the election campaign committee and the election management committee for the upcoming polls in Karnataka.

Notably, Minister of Infrastructure Development of Karnataka Veeranna Somanna’s name has not been included in the list of both the management and campaign committees. Interestingly, amid rumours of B.Y. Vijayendra being sidelined in the upcoming Karnataka polls, his name, along with the name of his father, B.S. Yediyurappa, has been included in the list. This move by the BJP is said to be sending a message that B.S. Yediyurappa will be holding the state of affairs for the BJP along with incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Notably, the majority of the candidates in the management committee are Union Ministers, including Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, and Bhagavanta Khuba.

Keshava Sudhakar, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, has not been included in either of the two lists. Sudhakar was earlier a member of the Indian National Congress until he joined the BJP in 2019.

Karnataka polls

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly's tenure will end in May this year. The assembly elections took place in 2018. A coalition between the Janata Dal (Secular) and Indian National Congress formed the government, with H. D. Kumaraswamy becoming Chief Minister.

The coalition government collapsed in July 2019 as some INC and JD(S) assembly members resigned, and B. S. Yediyurappa was appointed Chief Minister after the state government was subsequently formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Yediyurappa resigned from his position as Chief Minister in July 2021, and Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the next chief minister in July 2021.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections will be held before May to elect all 224 members.