Karnataka Elections: Congress Stalwart Kagodu Thimmappa’s Daughter Rajanandini Joins BJP

In a major development ahead of Karnataka assembly elections on May 10, Congress stalwart Kagodu Thimmappa’s daughter, Dr. Rajanandini, joined the BJP in Bengaluru on April 12.

This comes after polarity among the party members when Rajanandini was unsettled with the former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, president of Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar, and Congress president Malikarjan Kharge over ignoring her claims to the Sagara Assembly seat earlier held by her father, former Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Kagodu Thimmappa.

Earlier in the day, Rajanandini met BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in order to join the party.

Amid the political arena heating up ahead of the state assembly polls next month, both parties, the incumbent BJP and the opposition Congress, faced a setback as several party members defected.

BJP leaders from Rajajinagar assembly constituency crossed over to the Congress. Many BJP leaders, miffed with Suresh Kumar for being given the ticket, defected from the party, including Padmaraj, Mahesh Rao, Umesh, Ajith Prasad, Prakash, Nagaraj, and Anand Gowda.

About 400 BJP workers from Rajajinagar assembly constituency, apart from their leaders, joined Congress.

On the flipside, state general secretary Rajanna, Chikkaballapur district general secretary of AAP Narasimha Reddy, and many other supporters of various parties joined the BJP. Earlier in April, Anil Antony, son of former defence minister and Congress veteran AK Antony, joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal.