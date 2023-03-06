Karnataka Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa Chopper Makes Emergency Landing Post Technical Glitch

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday had a narrow escape during his helicopter's emergency landing at Jewargi in Kalaburgi on Monday. The helicopter faced difficulty in landing as the helipad ground was filled with plastic sheets and waste which restricted visibility.

As a result, the pilot had to abort the landing at the last minute. However, the chopper later made a safe landing after the situation was accessed and was given clearance by the authorities. The former CM arrived in Kalaburgi to attend the Vijay Sankalp yatra in the wake of upcoming assembly polls.

#WATCH | Kalaburagi | A helicopter, carrying former Karnataka CM and senior leader BS Yediyurappa, faced difficulty in landing after the helipad ground filled with plastic sheets and waste around. pic.twitter.com/BJTAMT1lpr — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

More Details Awaited