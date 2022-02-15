Karnataka Extends Containment Measures Up To February 28 Amid Declining COVID Cases

The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued a circular informing that the existing containment measures in the state will remain in force till the end of the month. While noting that the COVID-19 cases have subsided in the state as it also witnessed a significant drop in the daily positivity rate, the CM Bommai-led government maintained the need to put containment restrictions in place.

At the time when other states have eased the COVID-19 related travel curbs, Karnataka has extended the orders to maintain strict surveillance at the borders adjacent to the neighbouring states- Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra. The circular further directed the officials to continue rigorous checking at the border areas as per the prevailing guidelines.

Existing containment measures will remain in force in the entire State up to 28th Feb. Strict surveillance at the border of Kerala, Goa & Maharashtra shall continue as per the prevailing circular guidelines: Government of Karnataka#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EZ33coLCrI — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

This comes after the state health minister informed that the highly-mutated Omicron variant was detected to be the dominant variant in the state. Despite the high vaccination rate and widespread coverage across age groups, the Karnataka government doesn't want people to become complacent and thus, they have decided to retain essential COVID restrictions.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 1,405 new COVID-19 cases and 26 fatalities, bringing the total number of cases to 39,29,642 and the death toll to 39,691. Around 5,762 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 38,63,085. Of the new cases, 765 were detected in Bengaluru Urban, where 2,548 patients recovered and six died in the last 24 hours. There are presently a total of 26,832 active cases across the state. The case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.85 per cent, while the positivity rate for the day was 1.91 per cent.

India's vaccination strategy against COVID-19

Amid the third wave of COVID-19, India has stepped up the pace of inoculating people against the Coronavirus in order to prevent the massive spread of the infection. Vaccinations for those belonging to the age group of 18 years and below started earlier this year on January 3. Only Indian-made Covaxin was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for administration among the country's younger population. The approval to the locally-made COVID vaccine was given after evaluating the results of rigorous scientific trials.

Additionally, the Health Ministry had also given the nod for the administration of a booster dose to frontline workers and immunosuppressed old people on January 10. The continuous measures taken by the administration to enhance the vaccination coverage has significantly helped to reduce the number of COVID deaths in the country.

Image: PTI