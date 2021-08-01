Karnataka Extends COVID Restrictions Till Aug 16; Full Vaccination Needed To Enter State

The newly-inducted Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday notified that the Karnataka government has extended the COVID containment guidelines till 16 August.

The Karnataka CM said, "The guidelines imposed till August 2 will be extended for the next 15 days. On the other hand, 72% of school teachers have been vaccinated and in the next 15 days, we will cover 100%."

Taking note of the situation of COVID in the districts of the state, the CM also stated that resort and homestay bookings have to be done only after the mandatory procurement of negative RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours.

Karnataka CM urges Home Minister to increase supply of vaccines

The Karnataka Chief also stated that he met with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and appealed to him for the increasing the supply of vaccines. "I have met the union health minister today and have appealed to him for allotment of vaccination. I have requested to increase the allotment to 1.5 crores doses so that each day we can vaccinate 5 lakh people," Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai said.

Two doses are compulsory to enter the state: Basavaraj Bommai

Responding to tests and checks along the bordering areas, the Karnataka CM said, "We used to allow people with a single dose of vaccination in the border areas to enter the state but from tomorrow two doses are compulsory. Random tests will be increased in border areas. We have discussed about micro containment, tracing, and testing."

As per sources, the decisions were taken after CM Bommai reviewed the COVID status of 8 districts in the state on Saturday.

The Karnataka CM said, "I have reviewed the COVID situation of 8 districts today. Last time, the second wave came from Kerala and Maharashtra. Now again, cases have been emerging more in Kerala in the last few days. I have instructed the District Collectors to take care of it. Testing unit along with medical infrastructure has to be developed in these districts."