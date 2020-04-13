Karnataka Doubles Quarantine Time To 28 Days As Foreign Returnees Test COVID-19 Positive

The Karnataka government on Monday doubled the quarantine time to 28 days as opposed to 14 days, as is the norm. This comes after many who returned from abroad were asymptomatic for a long period of time and tested positive way after their quarantine period ended. Fifteen new positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of affected in the state to 247, the Health Department said on Monday.

Karnataka to extend lockdown?

Meanwhile, Karnataka is yet to announce its decision on the lockdown extension. Twelve of the state's 30 districts remain free from the COVID-19 pandemic. Eight states namely Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, and West Bengal have extended their lockdown period.

On Sunday, the state government had announced that it was studying in-depth, "the consequences of a possible relaxation of lockdown norms after April 14 and plans to come out with a clear roadmap", as per Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar K. "You will have clarity (on the possible relaxation of lockdown norms) in a day or two. For everything (government decisions) we will give reasoning for what action we would like to take; with the reasoning, we will give decision", the minister said.

Karnataka sets up expert panel to study COVID-19

The Karnataka government has also formed a six-member committee of experts which will analyze the data regarding the novel COVID-19 pandemic and would advise the state on what needs to be done to harness the virus spread. The panel will study the epidemiology of COVID-19 cases reported, ascertain how different patients have got infected, suggest measures for breaking the chain and maintain distancing along with analyzing the treatment given to different patients, as per news agency PTI.

